A nonprofit board that offers a voluntary program recertifying psychiatrists and neurologists in their field of medicine every 10 years is not violating the Sherman Antitrust Act, a federal judge held.In a written opinion last week, U.S. District Judge Martha M. Pacold threw out a proposed class-action lawsuit that psychiatrists Emily Elizabeth Lazarou and Aafaque Akhter filed against the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.Lazarou and Akhter allege the board is violating Section 1 of the Sherman Act by refusing to …