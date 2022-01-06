A man who alleges US Foods Inc. fired him because he is over 40 failed to provide enough evidence to take his discrimination allegations against the food distributor to trial, a federal judge held Wednesday.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman of the Northern District of Illinois granted summary judgment in favor of US Foods in the lawsuit Nicholas Vichio filed under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act.Section 623(a)(1) of the act states that employers may not discriminate “against any …