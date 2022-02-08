A federal judge tossed a family’s civil suit against a Village of Gurnee police officer who shot and killed their dog after it was aggressive toward him when he came to their home on a non-emergency call.Steven and Kim Kailin, on behalf of themselves and their minor daughter, Taylor, brought a civil rights suit against Gurnee police officer Delante Greer and unidentified officers, as well as the Village of Gurnee, over the death of their dog, Timber.Kim called the non-emergency number for the Gurnee Police Department on …