Residents of West Town have no standing to challenge what they maintain was a unilateral decision by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson to open a migrant shelter in their neighborhood, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber of the Northern District of Illinois threw out a lawsuit accusing Johnson and other city officials of improperly using an emergency disaster proclamation Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued in response to an influx of migrants as an excuse to choose the shelter’s …