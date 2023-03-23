A federal judge dismissed a suit filed by a former employee of a Ford assembly plant who alleges he was harassed because of his disability and age.In a written opinion Wednesday, U.S. District Judge John F. Kness of the Northern District of Illinois granted summary judgment in favor of Ford Motor Co.John Hope worked for Ford at various production facilities for over 20 years. In August 2016, he started a position as a team manager at Ford’s Chicago Assembly Plant.After 10 months, Hope took a two-month medical leave …