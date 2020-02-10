An administrative assistant who alleges she was subjected to physical assault and verbal abuse on the job because she is a woman does not have a claim against her former employer under the Illinois Gender Violence Act, a federal judge held.In a written opinion last week, U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee held the statute does not authorize suits against corporations.He dismissed the count Paris Robinson brought under the Gender Violence Act in her lawsuit against FedEx Ground Package System Inc.Several other counts remain in …