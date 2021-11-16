A federal judge on Monday cleared the way for a disgruntled consumer to pursue claims that Clinique Laboratories LLC is deceiving buyers about the ingredients in some of its makeup and skincare products.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Marvin E. Aspen did not rule on the merits of allegations that Clinique engages in false and misleading advertising by purportedly mislabeling certain products as oil-free.But Aspen denied Clinique’s motion to dismiss Norah Flaherty’s entire proposed class-action lawsuit for failure …