A man accused of obtaining an excessive number of N95 respirator masks and then selling thousands of them at markups of up to 367% must face trial on a profiteering charge, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Cole of the Northern District of Illinois rejected Krikor Topouzian’s argument that he was denied fair notice of what conduct is prohibited by the Defense Production Act of 1950 because the statute is unconstitutionally vague.The act bars the accumulation of “any material in the …