A Chicago man who spent 35 years behind bars for a murder he didn’t commit was freed Tuesday after a judge vacated his conviction and dismissed all charges. Brian Beals, 57, struggled to find the right words to describe his feelings as he stood outside Robinson Correctional Center in Crawford County, some 210 miles south of Chicago, and embraced his sister and niece. “Relief, happiness, it was just amazing to walk out of there,” he told The Associated Press in a phone interview. “I’m ready to begin life again.” Beals was …