Three former fans of Lorin Ashton, a popular Electronic Dance Music maestro who used the stage name “Bassnectar,” alleged he violated Sec. 1591 of the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act by grooming and sexually exploiting them when they were minors.Suing in the Middle District of Tennessee, they also claimed that Amorphous Music Inc. and Bassnectar Touring Inc. are liable — under Sec. 1595 of the TVPRA — because they allegedly knew they were benefitting financially from sex trafficking.To establish personal …