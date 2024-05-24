SAN FRANCISCO — Google has tried to confront the latest in a succession of legal attacks on its digital empire Thursday as federal judge began to address anticompetitive practices in the app market for smartphones powered by its Android software.The San Francisco court hearing before U.S. District Judge James Donato comes five months after a nine-person jury decided Google had turned its Play Store for Android phone apps into an illegal monopoly following a four-week trial in an antitrust case brought by Epic Games …