A judge on Monday refused to dismiss the case against a father who helped his son obtain a gun license three years before authorities say the younger man fatally shot seven people at a 2022 Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.Illinois prosecutors charged Robert Crimo Jr. under an unconstitutionally vague law, his lawyer argued at a hearing earlier this month.Lake County Judge George Strickland rejected that argument, as well as a defense contention that prosecutors charged Crimo Jr. too late — after a three-year …