A motorcade carrying former President Donald Trump arrives at the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Federal Courthouse Tuesday in Washington. — AP Photo/Jose Luis MaganaWASHINGTON — With Donald Trump present for the first time in months, federal appeals court judges in Washington expressed deep skepticism Tuesday that the former president was immune from prosecution on charges that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election.The panel of three judges also questioned whether they had jurisdiction to consider …