Judges Lorna E. Propes and James N. O’Hara have retired from the Cook County Circuit Court in recent weeks, each after a decade-plus on the bench and each after presiding over high-profile cases in the past year.Propes, of the trial section, departed Jan. 27 after nearly 13 years. O’Hara, of the motion section, left Jan. 17 after nearly 15 years.Propes will transition to mediation work with ADR Systems starting this week. O’Hara said he could not yet disclose his plans.Propes ready to settle casesWhile …