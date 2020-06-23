Diane S. Sykes

Describing the services of pro bono lawyers in civil cases as “a limited resource,” a federal appeals court told judges to deny requests for counsel from indigent litigants who refuse to follow the rules.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week upheld U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey’s decision to dismiss an employment-discrimination lawsuit as a sanction for the plaintiff’s failure to prosecute the case.

The court noted Blakey dismissed Fred Cartwright’s suit only after the fourth lawyer recruited to represent him was granted permission to withdraw from the case.

The third attorney and his associate alone put in 530 hours of work over 14 months before the attorney moved to withdraw on the ground of serious and irreconcilable disagreements with Cartwright, the court wrote.

Blakey, it wrote, should have thrown the case out much earlier in light of Cartwright’s obstructive behavior.

“Throughout four years of litigation,” Judge Diane S. Sykes wrote for a panel of the court, “he repeatedly failed to appear for his deposition, missed a status hearing, would not follow the local rules regarding motion practice, refused to respond to discovery despite repeated orders to do so and ignored the judge’s multiple warnings that his conduct would lead to dismissal of the suit.”

In August 2015, Cartwright filed a pro se suit against his former employer, Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, and the hospital’s management company, Crothall Healthcare Inc.

The suit included claims of race, sex and age discrimination.

Blakey appointed a pro bono attorney for the limited purpose of trying to negotiate a settlement on Cartwright’s behalf. The attorney was relieved of the appointment after that effort failed.

Acting as his own attorney, Cartwright refused to schedule his deposition or to cooperate in discovery. He also asked Blakey to hold Silver Cross and Crothall in contempt.

Blakey recruited a lawyer to represent Cartwright, but the lawyer moved to withdraw shortly after filing an amended complaint because of disagreements with Cartwright.

Blake recruited the third lawyer, the panel wrote, who also withdrew because of conflicts with Cartwright.

Blakey then granted summary judgment in favor of the defendants on two of Cartwright’s claims.

Again acting as his own attorney, Cartwright filed several motions demanding that Blakey recuse himself on the ground of bias.

Silver Cross and Crothall filed their own motions to compel discovery and impose sanctions.

Cartwright failed to comply with Blakey’s repeated orders to respond to those motions. He also failed to show up for a status hearing.

Cartwright did appear for a rescheduled hearing and Blakey again recruited counsel to represent him after he promised to work with the lawyer in good faith.

Blakey reserved a ruling on a motion by Silver Cross and Crothall to dismiss the suit with prejudice for failure to prosecute.

Several months later, Cartwright’s recruited lawyer told the defendants that Cartwright would not appear for his scheduled deposition the next day.

The lawyer asked to withdraw based on irreconcilable differences with Cartwright. Blakey granted the motion.

The defendants again asked that the suit be dismissed with prejudice. Blakey took the motion under advisement and gave Cartwright the opportunity to try to find a lawyer on his own.

After Cartwright failed to find a lawyer to represent him, Blakey set a date for his deposition. He denied the several motions Cartwright filed asking that the deposition be cancelled because of his anxiety.

Cartwright showed up at the deposition, but refused to answer many questions. Blakey set a date for a continued deposition after the defendants’ lawyers were not able to finish their questioning.

Cartwright did not appear for the continued deposition in June 2019. Blakey dismissed the suit with prejudice the following month.

Cartwright filed his appeal in August 2019.

In its opinion, the 7th Circuit panel wrote Blakey’s recruitment of a series of pro bono counsel for “this willfully uncooperative litigant” was a mistake.

“Pro bono representation of indigent civil litigants is a venerable tradition in the legal profession,” Sykes wrote. “The courts must be careful stewards of this limited resource.”

Joining the opinion were Judges Daniel A. Manion and Amy J. St. Eve.

The case is Fred Cartwright v. Silver Cross Hospital, et al., No. 19-2595.

Cartwright, of Joliet, represents himself in the case.

Arthur J. Rooney III of Baker McKenzie LLP represents Silver Cross.

Noah A. Finkel of Seyfarth Shaw LLP’s Chicago office and Misty R. Martin of the firm’s Atlanta office represent Crothall.

Neither Cartwright nor the attorneys could be reached for comment.