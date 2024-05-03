A woman who alleged her husband swapped the diamond out of her $140,000 engagement ring is entitled to coverage under the innocent insured doctrine, an appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that while Great Northern Insurance Co.’s misappropriation exclusion policy applied to the claim, the plaintiff was denied use of her property through no fault of her own and was therefore an innocent insured.Justice Mary Ellen Coghlan delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion.Chrysoula …