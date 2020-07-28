Because of a misstep when finalizing an arbitration award issued under the mandatory arbitration program for cases assigned to the commercial calendar of Cook County’s Law Division, the Illinois Appellate Court — ruling on a question of first impression in a case that included contract, warranty and misrepresentation claims — reversed a judgment against the defendants for alleged fraud in the inducement.Gregory and Colleen Chinlund sued Heffernan Builders and Gerry Heffernan in a dispute about a $1.94 …