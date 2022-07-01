Election results are rolling in following the primary election Tuesday, with several contested races appearing to see definitive outcomes. Results are still unofficial. Supreme CourtIn the 2nd District of the Illinois Supreme Court, Judge Elizabeth M. Rochford won the Democratic primary for the Justice Robert R. Thomas vacancy, the Chicago Tribune reported, defeating Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering and Judge Rene Cruz.In the Republican primary for Thomas’ seat, attorney Mark Curran was leading over Judge Daniel Shanes, …