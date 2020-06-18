The Illinois Supreme Court recently announced new rules for the use of remote video conferencing. On May 22, the court adopted Illinois Supreme Court Rule 45; amended Supreme Court Rules 46 and 241; and, repealed Supreme Court Rule 185. These changes represent the court’s response to the need for continued access to the Illinois justice system during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Typically, the implementation of a new (or amended) rule is accomplished through a committee structure, which allows for public comment and a hearing process. This was bypassed, as the Supreme Court has that prerogative. (Ill. S. Ct. R. 3 (eff. July 1, 2017)). With these changes, participants in the Illinois justice system may have greater access to court services. Used effectively, new Rule 45 and amended Rule 241 will expedite hearings, decrease litigation costs and expand the transparency in our justice system. Practitioners should familiarize themselves with these rules as they also contain potential barriers.

Supreme Court Rule 45 provides in pertinent part: “Rule 45. Participation in Civil or Criminal Proceedings by Telephone or Video.

The court may, upon request or on its own order, allow a case participant to participate in a civil or criminal matter remotely, including by telephone or video conference. Use of telephone or video conferences in criminal or juvenile delinquency matters shall be undertaken consistent with constitutional guarantees applicable to such proceedings.” Ill. S. Ct. R. 45 (adopted May 22, 2020, eff. immediately).

Prior to the adoption of Rule 45, telephone and video conferences were limited by now repealed Rule 185. New Rule 45 covers “all non-testimonial court appearances” in criminal and delinquency cases, as well as civil cases. Ill. S. Ct. R. 45, Committee Comments (adopted May 22, 2020). “New Rule 45 intentionally provides wider latitude for a court to conduct proceedings remotely by allowing any case participant to request a remote appearance for any reason and by allowing a court to make that decision on its own even if no request has been made by a case participant.”

Parties and non-parties can now appear remotely, for any reason, potentially saving costs and making courts more efficient. With leave of court, attorneys can participate via videoconferencing and can argue before courts of review from their offices, saving time and travel and reducing litigation expenses. In criminal proceedings, search warrants and charging instruments can be obtained instantaneously. Defendants on bond for minor criminal matters may be allowed to attend certain preliminary matters remotely.

New Rule 45 does not require participants to show “good cause” or “hardship.” Remote appearances are intended to be easy to request and liberally allowed. The ATJ Commission Policy on Remote Appearances in Civil Cases (“Remote Appearance Policy”) provides further guidance.

While Rule 45 covers non-testimonial court appearances, amended Rule 241 (amended May 22, 2020, eff. immediately) addresses civil testimony. Under amended Rule 241, “a court may, upon request or its own order, for good cause shown and upon appropriate safeguards, allow a case participant to testify or otherwise participate in a civil trial or evidentiary hearing by video conferencing from a remote location.” Where videoconferencing is not available to a participant, the court may allow participation by telephone, “but only upon a showing of good cause, including the showing of exigent, safety, or security circumstances and with appropriate safeguards.”

Unlike Rule 45, Rule 241 requires a showing of good cause and appropriate safeguards. These requirements reflect the “relative importance of live testimony” and the “integrity of the examination” of witnesses. Ill. S. Ct. R. 241, Committee Comments (May 22, 2020). However, rather than expanding access to justice, this “burden of good cause” may impose an invisible barrier to presenting witness testimony remotely. Considering the expansive scope of Rule 45, the amendments to Rule 241 are more restrictive.

Rule 241 gives trial courts “broad discretion” to determine whether to grant a request for remote participation. As Rule 241 is implemented, the interpretation of good cause may vary across our circuit courts. Unexpected reasons, such as accident, illness, or limited court operations, and foreseeable circumstances such as residing out of state” may constitute “good cause.” Ill. S. Ct. R. 241, Committee Comments (May 22, 2020). Many pro se litigants have judgments entered against them because they or their witnesses cannot take off work to testify in court, yet these situations may not be considered “good cause.” The potential exists for requests to be denied simply because a judge is unfamiliar or uncomfortable with the new technology. To bridge the technology gap, “hands-on training” and online practice resources should be made available to the bench and bar.

The opportunities offered by videoconferencing will be limited if participants are unaware of the videoconferencing rules and procedures. Unlike attorneys, pro se litigants are not expected to be familiar with Supreme Court rules. “Meaningful access to the courts is essential to ensuring the integrity and fairness of the judicial process.”

The ATJ Commission suggests that courts post “signs” advising of the availability of remote court appearances and the process for requesting them, and “issue and publish” an order detailing the process for requesting and participating in remote appearances. It may, however, be unrealistic to assume that signs will effectively convey the intended knowledge to participants, some of whom will not even enter the courthouse before their trial date. The benefits of Rule 45 and Rule 241 may initially inure to represented parties, even with Rule 241’s “good cause” burden. In contrast, pro se litigants may confront yet another invisible barrier if they are dependent upon courthouse signage or their individual capabilities to discover information about remote participation.

Revising the current access to justice forms may provide one solution to the invisible knowledge barriers. Revisions might include the addition of a checkbox which asks pro se litigants whether they wish to participate in judicial proceedings remotely, by cellphone or videoconferencing. Going forward, the ATJ Commission should explore other creative and practical solutions to address potential barriers inherent in Rule 241.

These new rules will also increase the transparency of our justice system. Public access to non-confidential court matters is a right of constitutional dimension. The use of remote technology means citizens will not have to enter a courthouse to observe legal proceedings. In May, the Illinois Supreme Court conducted oral arguments via videoconferencing and livestreamed on YouTube. The public was invited to watch as the Supreme Court justices held oral arguments on significant issues in real time and that process will continue.

Livestreaming proceedings over the internet offers citizens the opportunity to witness non-confidential proceedings in real time. With proper education and implementation of the new videoconferencing rules, participants and citizens will have inclusive access to the Illinois justice system. Undoubtedly, obstacles will arise along the way. There will be a learning curve for judges and litigators. Additional amendments to Rule 241 and other Supreme Court Rules may be needed. But these issues are not insurmountable and should not obstruct the breadth of Rule 45. It is time we shine a light on our courts, and Rule 45 is the beginning of the renaissance era.