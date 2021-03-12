Finally, two productions I can recommend without question.The first is from the University of Chicago’s Court Theatre in Hyde Park where Artistic Director Charles Newell, for the third time, has directed Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare’s one person play, “An Iliad,” adapted from the Homer classic “Iliad.” The play, which features a fabulous solo performance by Timothy Edward Kane as the poet/narrator, is a dramatic telling of the epic 10-year Trojan War between the Greeks and Trojans with the involvement of all their gods …