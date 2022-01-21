“The Moors,” Jen Silverman’s play at A Red Orchid Theatre through Feb. 27, can be described in three little words — odd, weird and dark.Directed by Kirsten Fitzgerald and inspired by the gothic works of the 19th Century Bronte sisters’ classic “Wuthering Heights,” it has also been billed as a black comedy.Like “Arsenic and Old Lace,” the play and film about two sweet old ladies who poison a bunch of old men who they bury in their cellar, “The Moors” is initially humorous before it turns into something more like “Toys in …