In the play “Andy Warhol in Iran,” there’s a moment when Warhol wonders if the encounter he had with a young Iranian revolutionary, who attempted to kidnap him for publicity for the revolution’s cause, really happened. Warhol’s confusion is understandable for those of us in the audience who read the show’s program notes. They stated that although Warhol had visited Iran in 1976 to take Polaroids of the Shah of Iran’s wife, his encounter with the Iranian rebel was fictional and wholly imagined by the playwright, Brent …