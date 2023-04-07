Winner of nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, “The Book of Mormon” has returned to Chicago and it’s as big and bright as ever.It’s playing through April 16 at the Cadillac Palace, one of the most elegant theaters in Chicago (reason enough to go see it). Brought to you by the creative team of Trey Parker and Matt Stone (creators of “South Park”) and Robert Lopez (creator of “Avenue Q”), the show is hilarious. The musical opens with a large ensemble of neophyte missionaries at their graduation ceremony. They are then …