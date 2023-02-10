In observance of Black History Month, it should come as no surprise that today’s column will focus on theatrical productions about Black history and culture.One such production is “Toni Stone,” playing through Feb. 26 at Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn St. It’s a story about the first Black woman to play on an all-male professional baseball team.Written by Lydia R. Diamond and directed by Ron OJ Parson, it stars Tracey N. Bonner as a feisty and loquacious woman who loves to cite a voluminous number of baseball …