This past week we marked one year since the horrendous death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer that resulted in repercussions throughout the world.There was an increase in the discussion of the systemic racism found in America and even a glimpse of hope that it could eventually be eradicated. But as I look back at the last year…has there really been any major improvement?I am afraid I must agree with the cynics who maintain much progress hasn’t been made. There are still many cases …