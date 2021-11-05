Ever since that day more than 400 year ago when they first arrived in America aboard slave ships from Africa, Black Americans have been the most maligned and oppressed of any group in this country.They were forced into slavery, suffered many indignities, including whippings, torture and rape.After they were emancipated by the 14th Amendment, their troubles continued as efforts to integrate themselves into the American society were met by shootings, bombings and lynchings.Even after they bravely helped defend our nation …