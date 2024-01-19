As I sat in the audience at the Studebaker Theater last week, I couldn’t help but think of the many changes the Chicago Bar Association’s annual Bar Show has undergone in the past century.Celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, the show has been an annual CBA tradition for the Chicago legal community since 1924. Back then, there were few women in the legal profession, and all the female parts were performed by men dressed as women.Today, the cast features lots of women — and all of them are terrific performers …