The concept of “synchronicity” was first introduced by the psychologist Carl G. Jung to describe the occurrence of events which appear related but have no discernible cause or connection. I’d call it an unexplainable coincidence, and some may conclude that everything happens for a reason.An example might be when you’re feeling down, but then you unexpectedly run into a former acquaintance, who eventually becomes your spouse. Or, it could be just something interesting like the experience I recently had when attending the …