Although the holiday season has come to a close, the Chicago Bar Association will still host its annual Bar Show, formerly known as the “Christmas Spirits” revue. Since 1924, it has been a CBA tradition that’s written, produced and performed by members of the legal community.Famous for satirizing and lampooning political figures and popular celebrities in song, this year’s show, titled “It’s AI Wonderful Life,” will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the newly renovated Studebaker Theater …