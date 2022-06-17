Here we are again at the beginning of a lazy, hazy hot summer where the hours and minutes can play tricks on your mind.It has only been a week since I went to see the opening night of “Do the Right Thing, No Worries If Not” at The Second City, 1616 N. Wells St. But it sure seems like something that took place last year.And yet, it seems like only yesterday when I attended my first Second City show back in 1959 when founders Paul Sills and Bernie Sahlins brought a hilarious group of performers from out of the shadows of the …