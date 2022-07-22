As summer drifts on, we have had a couple of pleasant entertainment surprises in recent months outside the live stage.The movie “Elvis,” currently playing around town, has been magnificently and colorfully directed by Baz Luhrmann. He uses the skills he exhibited in “Moulin Rouge!” in transporting his take on the glitter and glitz of Paris’ Latin Quarter in 1890 to the exciting and electric glamour of the casinos and spectacular shows of Las Vegas.Personally I must admit that I initially was not a fan of Elvis in the 1950s …