“Love, Actually” is a 2003 romantic comedy about the ups and downs of eight different but interrelated couples in London. It is also the favorite Christmas film of me and my wife. So it was with great trepidation that I went to The Apollo Theater, 2550 N. Lincoln, for its current production, “Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody,” with book and lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith. As it turned out, there was no need for concern. The show was quite good. Funny, actually. The original movie featured an …