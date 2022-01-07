It’s déjà vu all over again. With new strains of the COVID-19 virus plaguing our world and the number of cases increasing every day, the winter looks uncertain at best for live theater.Many theaters have canceled not only individual programs, but also drastically cut down their seasons. And so audiences must once more rely upon screenings of old television productions, or filmed virtual versions of new ones, for theatrical entertainment.One example is “The Man Who Invented Christmas,” available on Amazon Prime.Although I …