A few weeks back I wrote that if you were longing for exciting live theater, you would find it in the upcoming televised impeachment trial of Donald Trump.It certainly did not disappoint. What a spectacle. What a story.A U.S. president is charged with falsely denying the results of his losing election, and inciting an angry mob (which he helped assemble), causing them to storm and pillage the U.S. Capitol, resulting in five deaths and threatening the lives of our congressmen and women.Never before in our country’s history …