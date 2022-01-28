There are many examples of the grit and courage of the English people as illustrated by their response to The Blitz, the incessant bombings by Nazis in World War II.But there were none greater than when in 1940, thousands of civilian seaman took their “little ships,” consisting of pleasure yachts, fishing boats and motorized lifeboats, and joined the Royal Navy, Air Force and others to rescue 338,000 of the British and French troops that had been surrounded by enemy forces on the beach of Dunkirk in northern France.This …