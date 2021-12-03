When you hear old-timers like me referring to today’s musicals by saying, “They sure don’t make them like they used to,” I hope you realize we are referring to the works of George and Ira Gershwin, like “Girl Crazy,” “Strike Up the Band” and “Of Thee I Sing”; Jerome Kern’s “Roberta” and “Showboat”; Irving Berlin’s “Annie Get Your Gun,” “Call Me Madam” and “Holiday Inn,” and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” “South Pacific” and “Sound of Music.”And then, of course, there was the prolific and debonair Cole Porter, who …