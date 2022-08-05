So, here we are again — in the middle of a long and hot summer, awaiting the opening of the Chicago theatrical season and I’m looking for something to fill my weekly column.It occurred to me that this would be a good time to share with you a terrific laid-back experience traditionally felt by many Chicagoans each summer. We often take that less than two-hour drive to spend a couple of weeks in southwest Michigan or northern Indiana.The locals are not only cordial and friendly but welcoming as well. Our political views may …