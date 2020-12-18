In my lifetime in America, there has been no place more representative or that has done more to change the culture of our society than the Broadway theater.There, on the current stages contributing to all of their productions, are actors, singers, dancers, playwrights, composers, lyricists, directors, choreographers, stagehands, ushers and technicians of every description, who are of every race, creed, religion, nationality and sexual orientation.This was never more evident than in “One Night Only: The Best of …