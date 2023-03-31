Born in 1756 in Austria, he went on the become one of the greatest and most prolific composers of his time. By the age of five, he was already competent on keyboard and violin, as well being able to compose music. When he turned six, his father, recognizing that his son was a musical prodigy, took him to perform in front of royalty at the Bavarian Court in Munich and noblemen in Vienna.Eventually, this boy carved out a successful career in music and gained a reputation as one of finest musical minds and talents in the …