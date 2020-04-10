I began last week’s column by observing how the Broadway stages, which had all gone dark due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had also recently lost two of its brightest lights — composer Jerry Herman and playwright Terrence McNally.

That column served as a tribute to Herman, and this week, I’ve dedicated my space to McNally, who died on March 24 at age 81 after complications from the coronavirus.

He had survived the AIDS epidemic and defeated lung cancer.

PBS’ “American Masters” program released a film last year, “Terrence McNally: Every Act of Life,” which I recommend to the rest of you shut-ins. Watching it recently, I observed that this genius was, indeed, as many have claimed, a man of comedy. He always seemed to have a smile on his happy face, which incidentally resembled that of the actor Red Buttons.

McNally wrote a number of works about the gay community, notably his Tony Award-winning play “Love! Valour! Compassion!” and the award-winning book for the musical “Kiss of the Spider Woman.”

But he also wrote about a variety of other subjects, such as opera diva Maria Callas in “Master Class,” life at the turn of the century in “Ragtime” and the death penalty in the opera “Dead Man Walking.”

In fact, one could rightly designate McNally as the “renaissance man” of playwrights, having received numerous awards and countless accolades for his creativity, including 37 plays, 10 musicals, four operas, three films and four television projects.

While it would be difficult to select McNally’s most memorable work, I can pick my favorite passage from “Master Class.”

It was the closing remarks of Maria Callas to her students, but it could just as well have been McNally’s final thoughts.

Here’s my personal spin on that passage, with the liberty of certain edits to reflect his personal thoughts to us all.

“I have tried to communicate to you something of what I feel about what we do as artists, performers, writers and as human beings.

“The world can and will go on without us, but I have to think that we have made the world a better place. That we have left it richer, wiser than had we not chosen the way of art.

“The older I get the less I know, but I am certain that what we do matters. You must decide what you want to do in life for we cannot do everything.

“Do not think writing or performing is an easy career. It is a lifetime’s work. It doesn’t stop with me.

“Whether I continue writing or living or not doesn’t matter. Besides, it’s all there in my plays and manuscripts.

“What matters is that you use whatever you have learned from me or others wisely. Think of the expression of your words, your thoughts, your actions … of your own deep feelings.

“The only thanks I ask is that you live your life and express your thoughts properly and honestly.

“If you do this, I will feel repaid.

“Well, that’s that.”