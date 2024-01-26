Porchlight Music Theatre’s 90th anniversary production of composer Cole Porter’s 1934 Broadway musical comedy “Anything Goes” scores high marks under the brilliant direction of award-winning artistic director Michael Weber.With high-step dance numbers and hilarious hi-jinks on the high seas, I’m “high” on this show, which runs through March 10 at the Ruth Page Center, 1016 N. Dearborn St., Chicago.The show brilliantly features the words and music of Porter, who was born in Peru, Indiana. It will have you humming along to …