Finally a column about two plays currently playing in Chicago, both of which I can absolutely highly recommend.They both are about the Black experience in this country following the Civil War, but they are set generations apart.“Relentless” is a beautifully written play by emerging writer Tyla Abercrumbie, who you may remember from her performance as Kevin and Keisha’s mother in the TV series “The Chi.” It is directed by Chicago’s renowned Ron OJ Parson in a world premiere from TimeLine Theatre at Theater Wit, 1229 W …