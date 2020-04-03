The devastating novel coronavirus continues to take its deadly toll, not only through increasing number of cases and fatalities and an impact on our economy but also the almost total shutdown of cultural, theatrical and entertainment communities.

The Broadway stage has gone dark, and Chicago’s has as well, leaving those of us tasked with writing reviews about live performances left wondering what to do next.

But being in seclusion, as many of us are, does give each us the opportunity to think and reflect.

As I contemplate the current blackout of Broadway, I am comforted by the recollection of how in other times when closures, those caused by labor strikes, weather conditions or other drastic catastrophes, eventually ended and the theater recovered.

The show, as we say, must — and will — go on.

Unfortunately, the next time the lights go up on the Great White Way, two of its brightest luminaries will be missing — Jerry Herman and Terrence McNally.

Jerry Herman, who died Dec. 26 at the age of 88, was an American composer who, like Irving Berlin, Cole Porter and Stephen Sondheim, wrote both the words and music.

During his lifetime he created the scores for more than a dozen Broadway musicals including “Hello, Dolly,” (1964), “Mame” (1966) and “La Cage aux Folles” (1983).

The latter was a groundbreaking production about a gay relationship where one man sang a love song to another, winning the auspicious Tony Award for Best Musical and twice again for Best Rival of a Musical in 2004 and 2010.

The show, which was performed against a backdrop of the growing AIDS crisis, was the last successful production of the composer who, himself, was openly gay and diagnosed with HIV.

Although he survived with the use of drug therapy, Herman, devastated when AIDS took down the supporting cast of “La Cage” as well as his lifelong partner, Martin Finkelstein, stopped writing.

As Herman wrote in his 1996 memoir “Showtune,” this winner of the Tony Lifetime Achievement Award and Kennedy Center Honoree, apparently influenced by critics who thought his music was too sweet for today’s complex music, felt that his “music was no longer in fashion.”

Jerry! How foolish of you to think so. Your songs are more relevant and needed in this time of crisis than ever before.

Your upbeat, simple lyrics and catchy tunes were the gold of the golden age of musical theater:

“Hello, Dolly, well hello Dolly, it’s so nice to see you back where you belong.”

”The best of times is now, what’s left of summer but a faded rose, the best of times is now, as for tomorrow, well who knows, who knows, who knows?”

And, perhaps, the most significant lines he ever wrote — an anthem, not only for gay men, but for anyone anywhere who would dare to be different:

“It’s my world that I want have a little pride in, My world and it’s not a place I have to hide in, Life’s not worth a damn, ‘Til you can say, ‘Hey, world, I am what I am.’”