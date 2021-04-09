In 1797, the famous German author, philosopher and poet Johan Wolfgang von Goethe wrote the poem “Der Zauberlehrling,” known in English as “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.” Written in 14 stanzas, this classic poem is about an elderly sorcerer who leaves his young apprentice alone in his shop to attend to some chores.The apprentice, who has observed some of his master’s magical techniques, decides to use them to do the work for him — but he gets overwhelmed when things get out of hand until the sorcerer returns to help.This poem …