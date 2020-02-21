Have you ever walked down the aisle of a department store and found you’re being watched and followed by a security officer?Have you ever strolled down the street in a nice suburban town and had a police car pull over and demand to know what you are doing there?Have you ever stood on a street corner with a friend when a car suddenly swerves into view and opens fire, killing your friend?Have you ever considered how that would make you feel or in what way it would change your life?If not, you should go see James Ijames …