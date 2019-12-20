“The Light in the Piazza,” the winner of six Tony Awards, has returned in a blaze of glory and talent to Chicago at the Lyric Opera House.The show awarded Best Score, Best Orchestration and Best Scenic Design in 2005 runs through Dec. 29 under the auspices of the Scenario Two production company.A cross between a traditional Broadway musical and an opera, with few songs and mostly sung-through dialogue, this musical has had many earlier performances throughout Chicagoland. But none of them match the current …