In my last column, I considered the possibility of a new local musical ever making it to Broadway.I studied up on the cost and the success rates of other recent musical productions. Even after spending $8 to $12 million to produce, roughly four in five shows fail.Preparing this piece, I wondered if the facts were similarly true about non-musicals.They probably are. Costs for a play run around $3 to $6 million, but producers are even less willing to take the chance. Currently on Broadway, there are 30 musicals and only 13 …