“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times:” the opening line of Charles Dickens’ “A Tale of Two Cities” is a reference to life in Paris circa 1859.

But it can also refer to what some of us would recall from our days in high school, including the students of the fictional Roseland High in 2018.

That’s the setting of Matthew Lew’s play “Teenage Dick,” directed by Brian Balcom and produced by Theater Wit. But don’t bother going to their Lakeview stage: Curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic, performances are being streamed online through April 19.

This is a production about life in high school, but it is a far cry from the comedy of “Grease” or “Hairspray.”

It is dark, dreary and depressing, but not without humor. It is about 17-year-old Richard, who, after years of living with cerebral palsy, has become embittered and resentful.

The similarity of the name of Lew’s protagonist to one of William Shakespeare’s main characters is not coincidental.

At the beginning of “Richard III,” Richard, Duke of Gloucester, reveals his desire to replace his brother Edward as a king of England, a position which he believe was denied him because he was born deformed and ugly.

So as well, the young man, a student of the unseemly tactics of his idol Machiavelli, tells of his desire to be elected president of his senior class by defeating his nemesis, Eddie, the popular and handsome quarterback who is the current junior class president.

Frequently using phrases and passages from Shakespeare’s classics, the ambitious youthful Richard vows to win by destroying the reputations of anyone who would oppose him.

This includes Clarissa, an overachieving do-gooder who also intends to run.

Satirically quoting the Bard with lines like “I come to bury Eddie, not to praise him” and “Is this a ballot I see before me,” teenage Dick seeks revenge “because they all hate me … because they see my unpleasant shape,” and embarks on his devious campaign to win by any means.

He secures the aid of his best friend, Buck, to sabotage an opponent’s grades.

Next he blackens the stellar reputation of Eddie getting some of his secrets leaked on Twitter.

The diabolic actions, as in many of Shakespeare’s dire plots, end in tragedy.

The playwrights included notes to cast disabled actors in the roles of Richard and Buck.

MacGregor Arney, who does a masterful job portraying the often hateful Richard, does in fact have cerebral palsy. So does Tamara Rozofsky, playing wheelchair-bound Buck.

This is a most welcome change, given a report last year in “Variety” that able-bodied actors play 95% of disabled characters in top TV shows.

The playwright also insisted that the production have a racially diverse cast. The lovely Courtney Rikki Green, an excellent dancer, portrays Anne, who seeks a career in ballet and does a wonderful dance with Richard at prom.

Ty Fanning plays the egotistical, blowhard Eddie, Kathleen Niemann as the two-faced Clarissa, and Liz Cloud depicts Elizabeth, the school’s conflicted English teacher.

Theater Wit should be applauded for its effort to livestream performances into our homes where many of us remain under public health officials’ instructions.

Also deserving of our praise are the many others in the entertainment industry who continue to find ways to distract us from the pain and difficulty of the pandemic through television, radio, the internet, cellphones and podcasts.

Again, the words of Charles Dickens serve to remind us that sometimes the worst of times can be also the best.