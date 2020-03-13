With Sen. Elizabeth Warren bowing out of the presidential race that once had five major women candidates, Heidi Schreck’s autobiographical play, “What the Constitution Means to Me,” is more relevant than ever.This was readily apparent throughout the 100-minute performance at the Broadway Playhouse about a teenage girl expressing her views in an American Legion Hall, and it became even more clear at the end of the show during a debate asking whether the U.S. Constitution should be abolished.At that time …