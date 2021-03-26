As the first year of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, which darkened theaters throughout the country draws to a close, there are about to be brighter days ahead.Chicago’s The Second City was recently purchased by the private equity group ZMC, run by Strauss Zelnick. It has been announced that live shows will resume in May, both at Second City’s Mainstage and e.t.c. stages.The new executive producer, Jon Carr, has said the shows, which will be made up of new sketches, improv and archival material. It will continue its …